AP Adds 191 New Cases To Its COVID-19 Tally

Andhra Pradesh reported 191 fresh COVID-19 cases, 416 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

The state’s COVID-19 chart now showed 20,70,286 total positives, 20,53,134 recoveries and 14,418 deaths, a health department bulletin said.

The active caseload decreased to 2,734, it said.

Krishna district reported the highest 41 and Chittoor 37 fresh cases in 24 hours. The remaining 11 districts added less than 20 new cases each.

Krishna and Prakasam districts reported one fresh fatality each in a day.

