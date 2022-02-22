AP adds 244 new Covid-19 cases

Amaravati, Feb 22 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 244 fresh cases of Covid-19, 662 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

According to the latest bulletin, the total positives now rose to 23,16,711, recoveries to 22,96,430 and deaths 14,716.

The number of active cases came down to 5,565, it said.

All districts registered less than 50 fresh cases, with East Godavari topping with 47 and Vizianagaram at the bottom with just two.

Chittoor and Krishna districts reported one fresh fatality each in a day. PTI DBV ROH ROH

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)