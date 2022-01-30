AP Adds Over 10,000 New Covid-19 Cases And 12 Deaths

Andhra Pradesh registered 10,310 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.

In 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, 9,692 infected people had recovered while 12 more succumbed in the state, according to the latest bulletin.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed a total of 22,70,491 positives, 21,39,854 recoveries and 14,606 deaths till date.

The active caseload is now 1,16,031, the bulletin said.

Only four districts reported new coronavirus cases in excess of 1,000 each, with the highest being 1,697 in Kadapa. Eight districts registered fresh cases in three digits each while the remaining one added 99, the lowest in the state.

Kadapa and Visakhapatnam districts reported three more Covid-19 deaths each, followed by SPS Nellore (two), Chittoor, Guntur, Prakasam and Srikakulam one each in a day.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)