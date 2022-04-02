AP BJP To Agitate Over Renaming Of Jinnah Tower; 'Insult To Indians,' Avers Sunil Deodhar

In yet another development over the renaming of the Guntur tower after 'Pakistan's founder Jinnah', the Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will go on an agitation as part of the ongoing protests, citing that it is defaming all Indians including Muslims, said BJP National Secretary and Andhra Pradesh co-in charge Sunil Deodhar. The BJP leader explained the rationale behind the demand, and stressed on the hate Jinnah that had for Hindus and that for political reasons, lakhs of hindu men were killed and women raped under his direction. He also contended on why the tower shouldn't be named after former President of India A P J Abdul Kalam.

Calling for a protest, Deodhar said, "BJP Andhra Pradesh Youth Wing is going to start an agitation of appeal to remove the name of the name of Muhammad Ali Jinnah from a tower in Guntur District. It is unwanted and insulting to all Indians including Muslims." Speaking further about how Jinnah almost ordered a pogrom of Hindus during the India-Pakistan partition, as a part of the Direct Action Day, the BJP leader said, "Jinnah was never ever in favour of Hindus, for his political ambition, he killed thousands of Hindus, lakhs of women were raped and an equal number of people were thrown out of their houses."

Suggesting a solution to the issue, Deodhar questioned that if the the tower continues to be named after A P J Abdul Kalam, then what's the issue?'' ''BJP will not tolerate people who continue to love Jinnah,'' he continued.

Jinnah Tower controversy

As BJP had recently demanded to rename Jinnah Tower after APJ Abdul Kalam or Dalit poet Gurram Jhashuva, Somu Veerraju had said that the state government should change the name of the tower as Jinnah was the cause of India's division.

To avoid complications concerning the matter, the authorities have erected a metal fence around the structure. It is learnt that Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar has rejected BJP's demand and said that earlier in 1966, Guntur Municipal Corporation had rejected the resolution when the tower was demanded to be renamed as 'Hamid Minar'.

Last year in December, the Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP had submitted a memorandum to the Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Challa Anuradha to press for the demand to rename 'Jinnah Tower' after the name of former President APJ Abdul Kalam. The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) authorities have got the tower painted in tricolour.

Image: ANI