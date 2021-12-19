AP clocks 121 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Amaravati, Dec 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Sunday logged 121 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative infections to 20,75,804, while the toll rose to 14,479 with one more fatality.

Active cases stood at 1,597, a health department bulletin said providing details of the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

As many as 228 people recovered from the disease leaving the total number of recoveries at 20,59,728, the bulletin said.

The lone death was reported in Krishna district.

Over 29,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far is over 3.09 crore.

East Godavari topped the chart with highest number of active cases with 306 followed by Chittoor 290. PTI GDK ROH ROH

