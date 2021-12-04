AP clocks 186 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Amaravati, Dec 4 (PTI) Active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh remained almost constant at 2,149 as the state reported 186 fresh positive cases, 191 recoveries and three deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed a total of 20,73,576 positive cases, 20,56,979 recoveries and 14,448 deaths, according to the latest bulletin.

East Godavari district logged 32 fresh cases, Krishna 28, West Godavari 26, Chittoor 21, Visakhapatnam 20, Anantapuramu and Guntur 11 each in 24 hours.

The remaining six districts added less than 10 new cases each.

Krishna, Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fresh fatality each in a day. PTI DBV BN BN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)