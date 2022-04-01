AP CM Jagan Reddy Launches 500 Vehicles For Safer Transportation Of Expectant Mothers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off “Dr YSR Thalli Bidda Express” at Vijayawada’s Benz Circle on Friday. A total of 500 additional vehicles have been distributed across the state to help reach out to expectant mothers and infants with the aim to provide a safer transportation facility. Through ‘Dr. YSR Thalli Bidda Express’ vehicles, the government aims to provide this facility to an average of 4 Lakh people a year. Around 30 vehicles are allocated to each district, and each vehicle will have advanced equipment to handle emergencies related to labour.

అక్కాచెల్లెమ్మ‌ల‌కు అండ‌గా ఉంటూ వారికి మంచి చేయాల‌నే ``డాక్ట‌ర్ వైయ‌స్ఆర్ త‌ల్లీ బిడ్డ ఎక్స్‌ప్రెస్‌`` ఏసీ వాహ‌నాల‌ను తీసుకువ‌చ్చామ‌ని సీఎం శ్రీ వైయ‌స్ జ‌గ‌న్ అన్నారు. 500 వాహ‌నాల‌ను రాష్ట్రం న‌లుమూల‌ల‌కు పంపుతున్నామ‌ని, 108కి ఫోన్ చేసిన వెంట‌నే ఆ వాహ‌నాలు వ‌చ్చి..

These vehicles are with the facility of a GPS system to ensure safety and security, so postnatal women need not have to wait for the vehicle as they can identify and track the vehicle's location. Express vehicles are equipped with all amenities.

A centralized call centre has also been set up to assist postnatal women. Along with the call centre, Dr YSR Thalli Bidda Express App has been set up for coordination between postnatal women, nurses and drivers.

Joint Collectors are also instructed to direct one VRO for every five vehicles and one Tahsildar for supervising vehicles belonging to each district.

Meanwhile, as part of the postnatal services, the Andhra Pradesh government provides Rs. 5,000 to mothers under YSR Arogya Aasara as a recuperative allowance, besides the transportation facility through YSR Thalli Bidda Express vehicles to transport women and the neonate safely from the Government hospital to their homes.

