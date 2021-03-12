To commemorate the 75 years of India’s Independence, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy met Seethamahalakshmi, the daughter of late Pingali Venkaiah, the designer of the Indian National Flag. While visiting her house, Andhra Pradesh CM also honoured her with a cheque of INR 75 Lakh with ‘75’ symbolising the 75 years of ‘glorious’ independence of the nation, celebrations of which were launched on March 12.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ and flagged off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Reddy wrote to PM Modi informing that among the five pillars of celebrations, the state has selected ‘Har Ghar Jhanda’ has the one the key themes of celebrations. Under this theme, Reddy writes, that a call will be given to every citizen to hoist the National Flag in their house on August 15, 2021.

Reddy requests Bharat Ratna (posthumously) for Pingali Venkaiah

While explaining the entire struggle that Pingali Venkaiah went through in developing the ‘national flag of India’, Andhra Pradesh CM also requested in the letter to Prime Minister that a Bharat Ratna (Pothusmously) upon Pingali Venkaiah that “would not only beneath peace on to his parted soul but also fulfil the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh.”

Citing the “immense contribution” made by the late Pingali Venkaiah in the designing the Indian national Flag who later came to be known as ‘Jhanda Venkaiah’. He was born on August 2, 1876, in Bhatlapenumarru village near Machalipatnam of Andhra Pradesh. READ | Andhra Pradesh's daily COVID-19 tally continues to rise, 118 cases added

Seethamahalakshmi’s father was influenced by Mahatama Gandhi’s thoughts and ideology and thus Venkaiah decided to dedicate his life to the service of the nation and take part in the freedom movement. It was Venkaiah who undertook the study of different flags across the flag and in 1916 he published a booklet titled ‘A National Flag for India’. On March 31, 1921, in Vijayawada, Venkaiah gifted hs designs to Gandhi who also knowledge of his work and ‘appreciated’ his struggle for developing the Indian national flag.

Eventually, on July 22, 1947, the constituent Assembly adopted the Flag as Free India National Flag. Hence, Venkaiah was credited as the ‘architect or designer’ of the flag. However, according to Reddy, Venkaiah’s “life and works largely remain unrecognised”.





