AP Completes 3 Cr Covid-19 Tests; Active Cases Drop Below 3,000

Andhra Pradesh completed three crore coronavirus tests on Monday that turned out a sum of 20,70,095 positives so far at an overall positivity rate of 6.9 per cent.

The first one crore tests were completed on November 29, 2020 and the second on June 9, 2021, according to Medical and Health Department data.

The day’s bulletin said the active Covid-19 cases in the state fell below the 3,000 mark to 2,961. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, the state reported 117 fresh infections, 241 recoveries and one death, the bulletin said.

The total recoveries now increased to 20,52,718 and deaths to 14,416.

Chittoor district reported 24, Guntur 19, Visakhapatnam 14, East Godavari and SPS Nellore 12 each and Krishna 11 fresh cases.

Of the remaining seven districts, two registered zero new cases and five added between three and eight each in a day.

The lone Covid-19 death on Monday was reported from Visakhapatnam district.

Six districts in the state now have active cases in double digits while the remaining seven have between 150 and 800 each.

