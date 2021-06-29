AP Conducted Over 13 Lakh Vaccination In Single Day, Can Replicate: Jagan Reddy To PM Modi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi apprising him of the smooth implementation of COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state. Jagan Reddy congratulated PM Narendra Modi and said that the latter's decision for centralised procurement of vaccines has been "the right policy decision".

"The decision has been widely appreciated and will lead to the smooth implementation of the vaccine programme," said Jagan Reddy.

In his letter, Jagan Reddy stated that Andhra Pradesh has demonstrated large-scale vaccination by vaccinating 13,72,481 on a single day and can replicate the same if more vaccines were made available to the state. He also recommended that the vaccine stock which is not yet lifted by the private hospitals be procured and supplied to state governments for implementation of vaccine drives through government channels.

"I take this opportunity to bring to your kind notice that we have demonstrated our capacity of large scale vaccination by vaccinating 13,72 481 people on a single day, 20th June 2021, 6,32,780 people on 14th April 2021 and 5,79,161 people on 27th May 2021. We can easily replicate this performance frequently if more vaccines were made available to the state," the letter read.

Jagan Reddy also apprised the Prime Minister that Andhra Pradesh has a set up of 15,004 village and ward secretariates all over the state, aided by 2.66 lakh volunteers, more than 40,000 ASHA workers, among other resources to achieve large-scale vaccination.

The single-day figure of over 13 lakh vaccination by Andhra Pradesh was touted to be a world record before Madhya Pradesh conducted over 16 lakh vaccinations a day later.

Slack in vaccination in private hospitals

According to the Centre's revised guidelines for vaccine procurement, 25% of the total manufacturing of vaccines would be allowed to private hospitals and corporate organisations. Speaking of the slack in vaccination at private hospitals, he said, "so far only 2,67,075 people have been vaccinated at private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh" while adding that 17,71,580 doses have been earmarked for private hospitals in the state for July.

"The past experience and the demand for vaccine at private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh clearly indicate that such huge quantities of vaccines cannot be utilised by private hospitals," Reddy said as he went on to urge PM Modi to allot the vaccine stock reserved for private hospitals, to be given to states so that it can be given to population via government channel.

Andhra Pradesh reported 2,224 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Monday. The fresh cases were detected from 71,758 tests at a positivity rate of 3 per cent, the lowest in more than three months. Also, the State reported 4,714 recoveries and 31 deaths in 24 hours, a bulletin said. In view of the decline in fresh COVID-19 cases, the Andhra Pradesh Government on Monday relaxed virus restrictions in the state, barring five districts having a Coronavirus positivity rate of over 5%.