AP COVID-19: 332 New Cases, 6 Deaths; Kin Of Deceased Govt Employees To Get Job

Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 332 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,60,804 lakh, while the death toll rose to 14,313 with six more deaths.

Chittoor district accounted for the highest number of cases with 74 followed by YSR Kadapa-51, a state government bulletin said, giving details of the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

With 651 people being cured, the total recoveries are at 20,40,782, leaving 5,709 active cases.

Over 30,000 samples were tested today. Cumulatively, over 2.90 crore samples have been tested.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday instructed officials to provide jobs on compassionate grounds to kin of government employees who died due to Covid-19, an official release said.

During a review meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials to immediately provide jobs to a family member, of the deceased employees due to Covid, on compassionate grounds and complete the process by November 30.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all government hospitals have sufficient staff as per the national standards. He asked authorities to focus on the construction of 176 PHCs, to which they responded that works shall start by January 2022 and be completed within nine months.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that over three crore people have been administered the COVID vaccine so far, of which over 1.66 crore received their second dose also.

