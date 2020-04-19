Andhra Dy CM Accuses Naidu Of Politicising Covid, 'acting Vindictively' Against Andhraites

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas stated that former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chandrababu Naidu is politicising issues related to Coronavirus, "which is inhumane". He also criticized other members of the party for indulging in politics amid the crisis. Calling his allegations "baseless", he accused Naidu of "acting vindictively" against people of the state who had defeated him in the assembly elections.

"Even without seeing the (quarentine) centre, TDP chief is making baseless allegations," he said, adding that claimed Naidu was "adding" to people's fears of Coronavirus.

'Politics over Coronavirus'

"We built the labs for tests. During the last five years, not even a single lab was built. During the TDP regime, the health and the medical departments were neglected, all funds of the department were diverted. Now, he is making political allegations to defame the government. The government is going to start five more labs soon and the total number of labs will increase to 12 which will be helpful in increasing the number of tests. Naidu is asking us to pay Rs 5,000 to the poor. He need not tell us what to do. Our government is taking care of the situation," the Minister said.

As of now, Andhra Pradesh has recorded 603 cases of the virus with 15 deaths due to the virus.

Doubling testing capacity of Andhra

The state government ordered one lakh testing kits in order to double the testing capacity of the state. According to a release by the Andhra Pradesh CMO earlier, the decision to double the number of COVID-19 tests was revealed during a meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday. CM Reddy has instructed officials to conduct rapid testing taking every Mandal as a unit in the state. He also ordered the officials to provide financial assistance to the poor returning to their homes from the quarantine facility.

"The Chief Minister sought details on the facilities being provided at quarantine centres and ordered the officials to provide Rs 2,000 financial assistance to the poor who are returning home from quarantine centres besides performing weekly tests," the release added.

