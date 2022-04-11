AP Govt Advisor Hails 'revolutionary' Andhra Cabinet For Minority Representation

Andhra Pradesh government advisor on public affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, on Sunday, hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's cabinet expansion decision. He called the cabinet expansion, where more representation was given to SCs, STs, and backward classes, a revolutionary step.

The government advisor, who is also the general secretary of Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP, said that the swearing-in ceremony will take place on Monday. Speaking about the representation given to the SC, ST and backward classes in the cabinet, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said, "The representation given to SC, ST, minorities and backward classes by the Jagan-led government is unheard of in Andhra Pradesh history and the same continues in this cabinet as well." It is pertinent to note that the new Ministers are set to take oath at 11:31 am on Monday.

"This is a revolutionary step compared to the earlier regimes," Andhra Pradesh government advisor Public Affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told ANI.

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle

Earlier on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy overhauled his Cabinet, expanding the representation of SCs, STs, and backward classes. Sources informed Republic Media Network that out of 25, a total of 17 ministers represent the SC, ST, and minority communities, which measures up to 68% of the cabinet.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy also said that in the Chandrababu Naidu government, only 12 ministerial berths were given to SC, ST, and other backward classes, whereas CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has expanded their representation by giving them 17 ministerial berths in the cabinet.

It is pertinent to mention that the present Cabinet was sworn in on June 8, 2019, after YSRCP formed the government by winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly. There are five deputy Chief Ministers in the present cabinet. As a part of his efforts to achieve caste balance in the state, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to appoint five new Deputy CMs.

The incumbent Deputy CMs represent the communities of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Caste, Minority, and Kapu. There are also ministers from various castes including, seven OBCs, five SCs, and one each from the ST and Muslim communities. With Andhra Pradesh's State Assembly elections set for 2024, this rejig is critical, the CM exclaimed.

