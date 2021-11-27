AP Has 248 New COVID-19 Cases, But No Fresh Deaths

Active COVID-19 cases remained steady in Andhra Pradesh as fresh infections and recoveries were almost equal in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, but no death was reported.

A health department bulletin said 248 new cases and 253 recoveries were registered in the state on Saturday.

The active cases stood at 2,158, as total positives climbed to 20,72,446, recoveries to 20,55,856 and toll 14,432.

Krishna district reported the highest number of 56 fresh cases, Guntur 39, East Godavari 38 and Chittoor 28.

Six districts added 10-16 new cases each.

Vizianagaram logged zero new cases, while Kurnool added one and Prakasam four in 24 hours.

