The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WATCH | 'We Want HC In Amravati': AP Lawyers Stage Protest Against Three Capitals Idea

General News

CM Reddy's idea of three capitals in AP was to move the High Court from Amravati to Kurnool and making it the Judicial capital of the state.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

The lawyers Association in Andhra Pradesh held a protest against the idea of the state having three capitals and shifting the High Court from the present capital city of Amravati. The idea was proposed by Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy with a view to incorporate decentralized development across the state. The idea was to keep Amaravati the state’s legislative capital, Kurnool in Rayalaseema to be the judicial capital where two High Court benches were proposed to be constituted and Visakhapatnam in the north coastal region as the executive capital.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG