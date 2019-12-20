WATCH | 'We Want HC In Amravati': AP Lawyers Stage Protest Against Three Capitals Idea

The lawyers Association in Andhra Pradesh held a protest against the idea of the state having three capitals and shifting the High Court from the present capital city of Amravati. The idea was proposed by Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy with a view to incorporate decentralized development across the state. The idea was to keep Amaravati the state’s legislative capital, Kurnool in Rayalaseema to be the judicial capital where two High Court benches were proposed to be constituted and Visakhapatnam in the north coastal region as the executive capital.