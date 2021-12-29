AP Logs 10 New Omicron, 162 COVID-19 Cases

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 10 new Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 16.

All the contacts of the infected were traced, tested and the samples have been sent for genome sequencing, a press release from the health department said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh today reported 162 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative infections to 20,76,849, while the toll remained at 14,492 as no death was reported.

Active cases stood at 1,049, a health department bulletin said providing details of the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

As many as 186 people recovered from the disease leaving the total number of recoveries at 20, 61,308, the bulletin said.

Over 31,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples examined is over 3.12 crore.

Chittoor District topped the chart with highest number of active cases with 248 followed by East Godavari (149).

