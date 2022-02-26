AP Logs 141 Cases, 3 Covid-19 Deaths

Three persons died of coronavirus infection in 24 hours ending 9 AM in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, the latest bulletin said.

While 141 fresh cases were reported, 1,329 infected people recovered in the state, the bulletin said.

The total Covid-19 count touched 23,17,605, recoveries 22,99,362 and deaths 14,725.

The number of active cases dropped to 3,518.

Seven districts reported fresh cases in double digits, less than 30 each.

Of the remaining six districts, five registered less than 10 new cases while one logged zero.

Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fresh fatality each in a day.

