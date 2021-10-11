AP Logs 310 Cases And 2 Covid-19 Deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 310 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday, the lowest numbers since the second wave began in March this year.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, 994 infected persons got cured, a health department bulletin said.

The total coronavirus positives has now touched 20,57,562, recoveries 20,36,048 and toll 14,256.

The active caseload is now 7,258, the bulletin said.

Guntur district registered 54, SPS Nellore 51, Chittoor 45, Visakhapatnam 42, East Godavari 38, Krishna 28 and Prakasam 23 fresh cases in 24 hours. The remaining six districts added less than eight new cases each.

Only Chittoor and West Godavari districts reported one fresh COVID-19 death each in a day and the remaining 11 districts, nil.

Only three districts in the state now have 1,000 to 1,600 active cases and three more have less than 70 each. Seven districts have active cases in three digits.

