AP logs 396 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Amaravati, Oct 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Saturday recorded 396 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,63,177, while the death toll climbed to 14,339 with six more deaths.

With 566 people being cured, the total recoveries are at 20,43,616, leaving 5,222 active cases.

Chittoor district accounted for the highest number of new cases with 94 followed by Guntur with 61, a state government bulletin said, providing details during the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

Chittoor District topped the chart with 978 active cases followed by East Godavari-884.

Nearly 43,000 samples were examined today and cumulatively more than 2.92 crore samples have been tested. PTI GDK BN BN

