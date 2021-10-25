AP logs 400 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Amaravati, Oct 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 400 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,63,577, while the toll climbed to 14,343 with four more deaths.

With 516 people being cured, the total recoveries stood at 20,44,132, leaving 5,102 active cases.

Chittoor district accounted for the highest number of new cases with 73 followed by Kirshna at 68, a state government bulletin said, providing details during the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

Chittoor district topped the chart with 963 active cases followed by East Godavari 852.

Nearly 37,000 samples were examined today and cumulatively more than 2.92 crore samples have been tested. PTI GDK ROH ROH

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)