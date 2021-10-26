AP Logs 415 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths; Active Cases Drop Below 5K

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 415 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,64,287, while the toll rose to 14,356 with six more deaths.

With 584 people being cured, the total recoveries stood at 20,45,276, leaving 4,655 active cases.

Chittoor district accounted for the highest number of new cases with 93 followed by Krishna at 76, a state government bulletin said, providing details during the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

Chittoor district topped the chart with 895 active cases followed by East Godavari 797.

Nearly 34,000 samples were examined today and cumulatively more than 2.93 crore samples have been tested.

"More than 99% of the COVID19 infected in AP, recovered from the infection bringing the active cases to below 5k in Andhra Pradesh," a state government tweet said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)