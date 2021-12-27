AP Logs 54 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths

Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 54 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest ever during the second wave, taking the cumulative infections to 20,76,546, while the toll remained at 14,490 as there were no fatalities.

Active cases stood at 1,099, a Health department bulletin said, providing details of the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

As many as 121 people recovered from the disease leaving the total number of recoveries at 20,60,957, the bulletin said.

Nearly 18,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far is over 3.11 crore.

Chittoor district topped the chart with highest number of active cases with 248 followed by East Godavari (137).

