AP Logs 75 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death; Door To Door Fever Survey Begins

Andhra Pradesh on Monday logged 75 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest during the past ten months, taking the cumulative infections to 20,75,879, while the toll rose to 14,480 with one more fatality.

Active cases stood at 1,517, a health department bulletin said providing details of the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

As many as 154 people recovered from the disease leaving the total number of recoveries at 20,59,882, the bulletin said.

The lone death was reported in Guntur district.

Over 21,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far is over 3.10 crore.

Chittoor District topped the chart with highest number of active cases with 278 followed by East Godavari (275).

Director Public Health G.Hymavathi told PTI that door to door fever survey began today to ascertain if anyone is suffering with any symptoms and take further action if required.

"About 40,000 Asha Workers with the help of over two lakh volunteers will participate in the survey. If anyone is having any symptoms necessary action will be taken," the official said.

