AP logs 8 new COVID-19 cases

Amaravati, Apr 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Saturday recorded eight new coronavirus cases, taking the statewide total to 23,19,607.

As there was no new fatality, the toll remained at 14,370, a health bulletin said providing details for the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh fell to 56, while the total number of people cured of the disease was 23,04,821, it said.

Over 3,500 samples were tested during the past 24 hours, it further said. PTI GDK KH HDA HDA

