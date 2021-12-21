AP Logs 95 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday logged 95 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative infections to 20,75,974, while the toll rose to 14,481 with one more fatality.

Active cases stood at 1,432, a health department bulletin said providing details of the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

As many as 179 people recovered from the disease leaving the total number of recoveries at 20,60,061, the bulletin said.

The lone death was reported in Krishna district.

Over 27,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested is over 3.10 crore.

Chittoor district topped the chart with highest number of active cases with 273 followed by East Godavari (236).

