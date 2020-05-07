Andhra Pradesh: Migrant Workers Protest In Vizag, Demand Salary For April Amid Lockdown

A large number of migrant workers in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag staged a protest on Wednesday demanding salary for the month of April amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The protesting migrant workers in Visakhapatnam stated that no one had looked after them during the lockdown because of which they ran out of food to eat as well. They urged the state government to give them their salaries and send them back home to their native places.

Read: Karnataka CM Has Assured To Help Stranded Andhra Fishermen, Says TDP's Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh: Large no.of migrant workers protested in Vizag's Pedagantyada y'day demanding salary for April&that they be sent to their home states. Say "We work at HPCL refinery. No one from L&T came to see us in lockdown. 1 staff came & arranged food but now there's no food." pic.twitter.com/eZcT0iPugn — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

Read: Rajasthan CM Gehlot Orders Sealing Of Interstate Borders To Prevent Surge In Covid Cases

AP Govt to bear travel expenses of migrants

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has decided to bear the travel expenses of all the migrant workers who have been accommodated in relief centres set up across the state. These migrant workers have been stranded in the state because of the lockdown and wish to return to native places.

As per reports, CM Reddy has also directed the officers to provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 500 to all these migrants who belong to Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states. The reports further add that the state government is willing to pay for the return of migrants to Andhra Pradesh who are started in other states.

Gas leak in Vizag

Meanwhile, more than 8 persons died after a chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam on Thursday. The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. Other agencies such as local police and fire brigade have also been mobilised. Dozens of persons are said to be affected by the leak, complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in their eyes.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Jagan Govt In Andhra Pradesh Increases Alcohol Prices By 50% To 'discourage' Consumption

Read: Andhra Pradesh Govt To Bear Travel Expenses Of Migrant Workers Stranded In The State