AP Records Only 5 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Lowest In A Day

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday registered only five fresh cases of Covid-19, the lowest number in a day since the outbreak of pandemic two years ago.

And, for the first time in two years, a district in the state has become coronavirus-free, with Kurnool achieving the distinction.

Kurnool was the hotbed of the pandemic during the first wave in 2020 and in 24 months reported a gross 1,44,244 Covid-19 positives. While 1,43,377 infected persons in the districts got cured, another 867 succumbed, leaving no active case as on Tuesday.

According to the day’s bulletin, 8,219 sample tests turned out five positives at almost zero per cent rate with nine out of 13 districts reporting nil cases.

East Godavari, Kadapa and Vizianagaram districts logged one fresh case each while Krishna added two, the bulletin said.

In 24 hours ending 9 AM today, 37 infected persons got cured in the State.

No Covid-19 toll was reported for the 17th consecutive day.

East Godavari and Anantapuramu districts have 95 and 89 active cases respectively, the highest in the State now.

Of the remaining 10, three districts have less than six active cases each and seven have less than 30 each.

