AP registers 182 fresh Covid-19 cases, lowest after Jan 3

Amaravati, Feb 21 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 182 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday, the lowest count in a day after January 3.

According to the latest bulletin, 950 infected people got cured and one more succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus positives now stood at 23,16,467, recoveries at 22,95,768 and deaths 14,714.

The number of active cases in the state was now 5,985, the bulletin added.

Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts did not report any fresh case in 24 hours while Kurnool added just one. Three more districts logged fresh cases in single digit.

East Godavari registered the highest number of 70 new cases while the remaining six added less than 25 each.

Only Chittoor district witnessed one Covid-19 death in a day. PTI DBV ROH ROH

