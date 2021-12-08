AP Reports 181 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Andhra Pradesh recorded 181 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 20,74,217.

The latest bulletin said 176 infected persons got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am today, making it a total of 20,57,749 so far.

As two more persons died of the infection, the death toll rose to 14,457, the bulletin added.

The state now has 2,011 active cases.

Chittoor district reported 34, Visakhapatnam 32, Krishna and Guntur 21 each, East Godavari 15, West Godavari 14 and Prakasam 10 fresh cases.

The remaining six districts added less than 10 new cases each.

Guntur and Krishna districts logged one fresh fatality each.

