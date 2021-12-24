AP Reports 2 More Omicron Cases, Tally At 4; Logs 94 Fresh COVID-19 Infections

Andhra Pradesh On Friday reported two more cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the tally to four.

The cases were reported from East Godavari and Visakhapatnam district, an official release said.

A 41-year-old woman in East Godavari district came from Kuwait to Vijayawada on December 19 and her samples collected at the airport declared COVID-19 positive on December 20.

The sample was sent to CCMB Hyderabad for genome sequencing and the result declared as Omicron positive on December 23. She is healthy and in quarantine under the close observation of the health department, the release said.

In the second case, a 33-year-old man from Vishakhapatnam visited UAE and returned on December 15. He was treated in a private hospital as he was suffering from fever. He tested COVID-19 positive on December 16.

His samples were to CCMB Hyderabad for genome sequencing and declared as Omicron positive on December 23.

"He is stable now and he is in quarantine..," the release said.

As many as 62 samples from AP have been sent to the CCMB for genome sequencing Meanwhile, AP reported 94 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative infections to 20,76,306, while the toll rose to 14,488 with two more fatalities.

Active cases stood at 1,279, a health department bulletin said, providing details of the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

As many as 139 people recovered from the disease leaving the total number of recoveries at 20,60,539, the bulletin said.

Krishna and West Godavari districts reported one death each.

Over 29,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far is over 3.11 crore.

Chittoor District topped the chart with highest number of active cases with 266 followed by East Godavari (171).

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)