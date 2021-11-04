AP Reports 301 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Andhra Pradesh added 301 new Covid-19 cases, 367 recoveries and two deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The total positive cases now touched 20,67,556, recoveries 20,49.338 and toll 14,388, the latest bulletin said.

The state now has 3,830 active cases, it said.

Chittoor district registered 63, East Godavari 53, Visakhapatnam 41, Krishna 39, West Godavari 26, Guntur 24, Kadapa 16 and SPS Nellore 15 fresh cases in 24 hours.

The remaining five districts added less than less than 7 new cases each.

Only Krishna and West Godavari reported one fresh Covid-19 fatality each in a day.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)