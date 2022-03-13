AP reports 57 new COVID-19 cases

Amaravati, Mar 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh reported 57 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 84 recoveries but no deaths on Sunday.' The latest bulletin said the number of active cases in the state has now reduced to 606.

The total positive cases registered so far were 23,18,858, recoveries 23,03,522 and deaths 14,730, it said.

Anantapuramu district reported 22 fresh cases, taking the total active cases to 101. Five districts reported zero cases and two more logged one each in 24 hours. Five districts added less than 10 new cases each.' East Godavari district has 187 active cases, the highest in the state, and Srikakulam has four, the lowest. PTI DBV DBV HDA HDA

