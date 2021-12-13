AP Sees Sharp Slide In Covid-19 Mortality Rate

Andhra Pradesh slipped to the 31st position in the country in Covid-19 mortality rate, which now stood at 0.70 per cent, as the number of deaths due to the infection witnessed a drastic fall over the weeks.

Medical and Health Department data revealed that only 40 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state in the last three weeks but Krishna district alone accounted for 21 of them.

"At one point, our state was ranked number 5 or 6 in Covid-19 mortality but subsequently the ranking fell to 10 and further to 20 and now to 31," a senior official of the Health Department said.

The Department data also showed a decline in the overall infection positivity rate from 0.64 per cent to 0.52 per cent in the last two weeks.

The average number of daily positives now came down to 163 in the week ending December 12.

The cumulative positivity rate now stood at 6.74 per cent after a total of 3.07 crore sample tests.

The gross recovery rate remained at 99.21 per cent.

The percentage of active coronavirus cases in the state is now 0.09, as per the data. The active caseload is now 1,878.

According to the day's bulletin, the state reported 108 fresh positives, 141 recoveries and one death in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Monday. Krishna district reported the lone death in a day.

The gross positives has now touched 20,74,976, recoveries 20,58,631 and deaths 14,467.

In 24 hours, Chittoor district registered 36, Visakhapatnam 20 and East Godavari 17 fresh infections while the remaining 10 districts added less than 10 each, with Kurnool and Vizianagaram reporting zero cases.

The weekly positivity rate increased from 1.04 to 1.17 per cent in Visakhapatnam district while it decreased from 2.44 to 1.68 per cent in Guntur.

Anantapuramu showed a marginal rise from 0.32 to 0.46 per cent and West Godavari from 0.83 to 0.86 per cent but the remaining nine districts registered a significant decline.

