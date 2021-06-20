Andhra Sets Record Of Inoculating Over 10 Lakh People In Mega Vaccination Drive On June 20

Andhra Pradesh has set a new record number by vaccinating over ten lakh people till 3:30 PM on Sunday in the mega vaccination drive. The state also crossed the one-crore mark in the administration of the first dose of vaccine. A total of 10,42,233 vaccines were administered to citizens across the state by 3:30 pm. So far, 1,06,91,200 people got the first dose and 27,02,159 the second dose since the vaccination program began on January 16.

The vaccination drive, with a focus on people over the age of 45 years and mothers with children under five years, began at 6 AM in more than 2,000 locations in all 13 districts of the state. According to the Health Department data, 9,02,308 people were inoculated by 2 PM. On the orders of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, a mega vaccination drive was undertaken by the state health department. On April 14, the state also set a record by administering over 6 lakh vaccinations in one day.

The two Godavari districts, East and West, topped the list with 1.11 lakh and 1.08 lakh vaccinations today. In Krishna district, 93,213 people, Visakhapatnam 84,461, Srikakulam 68,351, Guntur 68,314, SPS Nellore 63,428, Prakasam 62,824, Chittoor 58,750, Kurnool 51,650, Anantapuramu 47,502, Kadapa 42,619 and Vizianagaram 41,643 got the jab.

Andhra Pradesh Extends Lockdown Curfew Till June 30

The Andhra Pradesh government on June 18 extended the COVID-induced lockdown curfew in the state till June 30 with additional relaxations. All the districts can function with eased restrictions from 6 am to 6 pm but shops must close by 5 pm. The new guidelines will be effective from June 20. East Godavari is the only exceptional district to not operate as per new lockdown norms due to high COVID active cases. The relaxation in this district is from 6 am to 2 pm.

COVID cases and vaccination drive in India

On Saturday, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal informed that almost 85 per cent decline has been noted in daily new cases of COVID-19 since the highest reported peak on May 7. Also, a 78.6 per cent decline has been recorded in the total active Covid cases since the peak reported on May 10. He also said that the active cases have further declined to 7,98,656, comprising 2.68 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has improved to 96.03 per cent.

Agarwal said, "There has been a sharp decline of 81 per cent in weekly Covid case positivity rate since the highest reported weekly positivity of 21.6 per cent recorded between April 30-May 6. The number of districts reporting less than 5 per cent positivity has increased from 103 (April 30-May 6) to 513 (June 11-17)".

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/REPUBLICWORLD)