'Our Courts Are Aware Of Their Tactics; Nirbhaya Will Get Justice Tomorrow': Asha Devi

Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi said that the convicts were repeatedly filing petitions on purpose and that it has become a habit after the court allowed them to do so. Her comments came after the Supreme Court rejected the petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, of his juvenility claim.

'A juvenile at the time of the incident'

Speaking to the media she said, "Court gave them so many opportunities that they have become habituated of bringing something ahead of hanging and get it postponed. Now, our Courts are aware of their tactics. Nirbhaya will get justice tomorrow."

On the other hand, AP Singh reiterated that Pawan was a juvenile and that the SC is not accepting this due to the pressure of the media. He went on to add that his client should not be compared to a terrorist and reiterated that he was a juvenile at the time of the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NHRC dismissed the plea of convict Mukesh’s mother to stay his death penalty. Pawan is one of the three convicts in the Nirbhaya case who has also moved the International Court of Justice, seeking a stay on the execution of the death sentence. As a matter of fact, the four rapists have exhausted all their legal remedies with the dismissal of their curative and mercy petitions.

Incidentally, a three-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna had already dismissed the juvenile plea of Pawan on January 20. Gupta had moved the SC against the Delhi High Court order which reaffirmed that Gupta was not a juvenile when he committed the ghastly crime on December 16, 2012. On March 5, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana of Patiala House Court issuing fresh death warrants for the Nirbhaya convicts setting March 20, 5.30 am as the time of execution.

What is the Nirbhaya case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

