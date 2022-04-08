AP: Tribal Women Stage ‘mock Suicide’ Protest Over Cashew Plant Destruction, Seeks Probe

In a shocking development, tribal women farmers in Andhra Pradesh staged a bizarre protest wherein they tried to hang themselves, alleging destruction of their cashew orchards. According to a report by ANI, the tribal women are from the Urlova village in the Anakapalli District of Andhra Pradesh.

The women staged the bizarre protest on Thursday by tying one end of cloth to their necks and the other end to the limbs of a tree. According to ANI, the group of women warned they will be left with no alternative but to commit suicide if the devastation of their cashew plantations will not be put to stop.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Tribal women farmers staged a symbolic protest pretending to hang themselves over the destruction of their cashew plantations by mining company representatives, in Madugula Mandal, Anakapalle district. pic.twitter.com/SJOgWYZgd6 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

Tribal women claim incessant mining ravaged their crops

The tribal women claimed that the mining company representatives in the region were demolishing their cashew plantations using JCB machines, with support from revenue officials. The women also claim to have been pressing the same concern for several years. The mining firm's representatives and revenue officials, on the other hand, allege that the tribals have stolen money from the company.

Tribal group refute claims, seeks immediate probe

The group of women, meanwhile, denied the allegations, claiming that they were reliant on the cashew plantations for their survival and that they had previously been issued 'D' pattas. According to ANI, The tribals have sought a quick investigation by an IAS officer and have threatened to organise a protest at the Anakapalli Collectorate on April 11 if their demands are not met.

Chhattisgarh govt to rehabilitate tribals who migrated to AP and Telangana

In a recent development pertaining to tribal rights in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel recently stated that his administration will devise an action plan to rehabilitate tribal community members who relocated to states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the Salwa Judum agitation 15 years ago.

A delegation of such displaced people from the state, who are currently living in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, met Baghel on Monday at his official residence seeking proper rehabilitation, reported PTI.

“During the discussion, Baghel said those who migrated to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from Chhattisgarh after being displaced from Bastar, Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada (Bastar region) during the Salwa Judum movement, will be wholeheartedly welcomed by his government, if they are willing to come back,” an official statement said as per PTI.

Moreover, the Chattisgarh administration will also devise an action plan to establish a favourable climate for their rehabilitation, and they will be given all necessary amenities, such as ration cards, school, work, and land.