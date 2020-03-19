Left's Yechury Slams PM's Coronavirus Address; 'Apart From Symbolism, What's Govt Doing?'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the coronavirus crisis, CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury calling PM's address "much advertised" said that it is "unfortunate" that he has not spelt out anything about government's preparation and actions taken to help people fight the coronavirus pandemic.

'What is the government doing to mitigate the crisis...?

Taking to Twitter, Yechury questioning the Central government asked, "Apart from the symbolism that PM proposed, What is the govt doing to mitigate the crisis faced by the majority of India that cannot ‘work from home’ and survive on their daily earnings? They are already facing the brunt of the current economic recession, before the coronavirus."

He also claimed that the poor and the marginalised will suffer the most due to the shutdown. "What is the government doing about making surplus foodgrains available to the marginalised sections?" the CPI(M) General Secretary remarked. Drawing comparison to the Kerala Government's initiative of announcing relief measures to help the poor, Yechury asked why didn't the PM do the same?

PM Modi calls for 'Janta Curfew'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on novel coronavirus comes at a time when the disease has claimed four lives in India and has infected over 180 people across the country. PM Modi appealed to the citizens to follow a one-day 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm.

Modi said in an address to the nation that the 'Janta Curfew' would be to test India's ability to take tough measures against what he called a growing crisis. Talking about measures to prevent coronavirus, Modi also asked citizens to help spread the awareness about Janata Curfew to others.

"If possible, please call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the 'Janta curfew' as well as the measures to prevent coronavirus," he said.

