APCC Launches Signature Campaign Against Farm Laws; Will Submit Memo To President Kovind

Protesting against the Farm bills, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has launched a signature collection campaign on Gandhi Jayanti. Congress is observing October 2 as 'save farmers and farm-labourers day'. Vice President of Andhra Pradesh Congress G Gangadhar and other leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri at the market centre in Vijayawada on their birth anniversaries

APCC had earlier staged a protest against the passage of farm Bills in Parliament and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of promoting crony capitalism in the country. Supporting the farm bills brought by the Centre, the YSRCP on Sunday made critical remarks against the Congress for supporting the dalal (middlemen) system by opposing the bill.

Condemning the farm laws, APCC vice-president G. Gangadhar said that at least 10 lakh signatures will be collected in Andhra Pradesh from October 2 to October 31 as part of a nationwide campaign by the Congress to collect two crore signatures. Furthermore, he said that a memorandum with signatures will be given to President Ram Nath Kovind on November 14, the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru.



Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday also launched the Congress' signature campaign in the state against the new farm laws and slammed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for its "political theatrics" over Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from the Union Cabinet. Singh said the SAD is projecting Badal's resignation from the Narendra Modi cabinet against the farm bills "as a big sacrifice instead of a duty towards Punjab".

Rift over Farm Acts

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances such as war, famine, extraordinary price rise, and natural calamity of a grave nature. President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the farm legislation despite being petitioned by Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, LJD, AAP, RJD, IUML, TMC, Kerala Congress(M), TRS, JD(S), CPI(M), DMK, CPI and SP. The opposition has raised concerns about the exploitation of farmers by big corporates and the applicability of the MSP.

(With Inputs from ANI)