Apex Child Rights Body's Report Claims 'Minority Schools In India Violating Norms'

India's apex child rights body in its report on minority education has said that students enrolled in unrecognised madrasas, Vedic schools, and Gumpas (Buddhist places of learning) should be treated as out of school kids. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) report also underlined that majority of the minority institutions are violating guidelines. In its 116-page report, prepared over the last five years, NCPCR has stressed that ‘the minority institutions are not serving the purpose they are meant for and instead they are enjoying the benefits under the law.’

NCPCR issues report on minority schools

The report titled “Impact of Exemption under Article 15(5) w.r.t. Article 21a of the Constitution of India on the education of children of minority communities” has now been submitted to the Union education ministry. Through Article 21a, the Constitution provides for the right to education to children between 6-14 years while Article 30 gives rights to minorities to establish and administer educational institutions.

The report says that across the communities, 62.50 per cent of the student population belongs to the non-minority community, while 37.50 per cent belongs to the minority communities. Muslim community schools (20.29 per cent) have the lowest percentages of non-minority population among their minority schools while the Christian community schools have 74.01 per cent of the student population belonging to the non-Christian community, the report added.

The NCPCR further informed that there are about 1.1 crore children in unrecognised madrasas. Based on the finding of its report, it has suggested mapping of all unrecognised institutions during the survey to identify out-of-school children and specific guidelines regarding the nature and number of minority institutes. According to the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions, the state government can prescribe a percentage of the minority community to be admitted in a minority educational institution taking into account the population and educational needs of the area in which the institution is located.

The report said, "In the absence of clear guidelines from states and despite the large presence of minority students in school-going age groups, minority schools are catering to less than 8% of the minority children population." The government’s report suggested that there is a need to lay down specific guidelines regarding the minimum percentage of students from the minority community to be admitted to the institution. It also suggested that the minority cells in NCERT and SCERTS should be activated to ensure the fundamental right to elementary education of minority communities.

(Image: PTI)