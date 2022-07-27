APJ Abdul Kalam's 7th Death Anniversary: Most Inspiring Quotes By Missile Man Of India

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
APJ Abdul Kalam also referred to as the 'Missile Man of India' was one of the most prominent personalities of India. The former president of India excelled in various fields and served the nation by being 'people’s president.' Moreover, he played a crucial role in India's defence and space research development. Dr Kalam's philosophy of 'simple living and high thinking' has inspired millions of people across various nations.
APJ Abdul Kalam passed away on 27 July 2015 at the age of 83. July 27, 2022, marks the 7th death anniversary of Kalam. The former president might not be physically present around us but his inspiring thoughts and quotes will always be immortal among the people of India. On his death anniversary, let us go through some of his thought-provoking quotes.
"Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action."
"The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom."
"Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough."
"If you fail, never give up because FAIL means 'First Attempt In Learning'."
"Youth should not accept any compromise or lower their sights. A society that makes its youth crawl in conformity and enforces dogmas on their aspirations can never flourish."
"To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."
"Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow."
"Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck."