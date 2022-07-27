APJ Abdul Kalam's 7th Death Anniversary: Most Inspiring Quotes By Missile Man Of India

APJ Abdul Kalam also referred to as the 'Missile Man of India' was one of the most prominent personalities of India. The former president of India excelled in various fields and served the nation by being 'people’s president.' Moreover, he played a crucial role in India's defence and space research development. Dr Kalam's philosophy of 'simple living and high thinking' has inspired millions of people across various nations.

APJ Abdul Kalam passed away on 27 July 2015 at the age of 83. July 27, 2022, marks the 7th death anniversary of Kalam. The former president might not be physically present around us but his inspiring thoughts and quotes will always be immortal among the people of India. On his death anniversary, let us go through some of his thought-provoking quotes.

10 inspiring quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam