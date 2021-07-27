APJ Abdul Kalam's Death Anniversary: Most Inspiring Quotes From The 'Missile Man Of India'

Fondly called the 'People’s President', Dr APJ Abdul Kalam accomplished a feat in the field of science, especially missiles and space. He died on July 27, 2015, due to cardiac arrest while delivering a speech in Shillong. Along with his contribution to Science and society, Dr Kalam's life journey was nothing short of an inspiration to the people of this country. Hailing from a modest background to becoming the 11th President of India in 2002, Dr Kalam also dedicated nearly four decades of his life to DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation).

Decorated with the highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam continued to work for the welfare of society till his last breath. Through visits and lectures in colleges, the Former President of India did not stop inspiring the young minds of the country. To mark his death anniversary, here are the top 10 inspiring quotes from the People's President.

Inspiring quotes from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

“Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.”

"To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."

"Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustration and obstacles. It helps in building our willpower which is the very basis of success."

"Youth should not accept any compromise or lower their sights. A society that its youth crawl in conformity and enforces dogmas on their aspirations can never flourish."

“Dream is not that which you see while sleeping it is something that does not let you sleep.”

“For great men, religion is a way of making friends; small people make religion a fighting tool.”

“Sometimes, it's better to bunk a class and enjoy with friends, because now, when I look back, marks never make me laugh, but memories do.”

"If you want to leave your footprints On the sands of time Do not drag your feet.”

“You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future.

"Two rules for a peaceful life: Depression in failure should never go to heart, and ego in success should never go to the brain.

IMAGE- PTI