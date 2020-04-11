APMC Market Partially Shut After A Trader Tests Positive For COVID-19

In massive development, the Maharashtra government has ordered the closure of the fruits, vegetables, onion and potato markets at the Vashi’s APMC starting from Saturday until further notice after a trader in the spices section tested positive for COVID-19. The foodgrains market at APMC would remain open. A decision on re-opening the markets will be taken until after the lockdown on April 14.

The APMC - Mumbai's largest wholesale market in Vashi was reopened on March 25, immediately after the lockdown was imposed. Currently, Mumbai which has seen the highest number of patients with over 1,000 positive cases, which has amounted to Maharashtra's tally of 1,547 Coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases with 110 deaths reported.

On Friday, the Panvel's district collector had ordered the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) to keep the markets open as it deals with essential services. The collector has highlighted that people will face a shortage of foodgrains, vegetables, etc if the APMC goes ahead with shutting down markets. Moreover, the district collector has threatened action on the APMC under the Epidemics Act if it continues with shutdown from April 11.

Thane shut all vegetable markets, shops

Earlier, in a bid to implement social distancing norms strictly to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the Thane district administration on Friday evening decided to shut all vegetable markets and shops till April 14. The order was issued by Collector Rajesh Narvekar late evening, said the officials. The Collector also issued an order making the wearing of masks compulsory for everybody, officials added.