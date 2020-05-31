AMPC Market Reopens After 50 Days With Inflow Of 11,000 Quintals Of Agricultural Produce

Soon after the Central Government announced on May 30, the resumption of services from June 1, the APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) market has started resumption of activities from Sunday onwards. The market authority is, however, ensuring that the temperature of the people entering the market premises is checked, social distancing is followed and the people wear face masks in the premises, BJ Deshmukh, administrator of the market said.

"About 11,000 quintals of agricultural produce was brought to the market over 200 vehicles on Sunday. The market has reopened after 50 days owing to COVID-19 induced lockdown," Deshmukh said.

Maharashtra: APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) market in Pune re-opened today. BJ Deshmukh, Administrator of the market says, "The market re-opened today after 50 days. 11,000 quintals of agricultural produce were brought to the market today, on 200 vehicles." pic.twitter.com/a2KcE5rwmf — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

The temperature of people and oxygen level is checked & they are sanitised. It is also checked if they are wearing a mask. Social distancing is being maintained: BJ Deshmukh, Administrator of APMC market, Pune https://t.co/ABfMapUuYl pic.twitter.com/EFASabbjXC — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

Maharashtra COVID-19 situation

While there is no official announcement on the status of lockdown in Maharashtra, sources have reported on Saturday, that the Maharashtra government is unlikely to allow any relaxations in major cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune, Solapur owing to a high number of cases in the said cities and the higher chances of the virus spread.

Earlier on Friday, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the state govt will soon announce a financial package to steer the state out of the present economic crisis caused due to COVID-19 situation. He said that although the Centre recently announced an economic package, there were still differences of opinion on how much money will be given to the people.

With lakhs of migrant workers leaving the state to return home amid job loss, Maharashtra government has urged the youth living in the backward areas of the state to take up jobs in the industrial sectors to fill the vacuum.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

The BMC has reduced its containment zones from 2,800 to 669, by excluding sealed buildings and chawls, which will be self-managed by the society. Moreover, ICMR's survey to track the trend of Coronavirus spread has begun in 10 hotspots in the city. Mumbai is also one of 13 worst-hit COVID cities identified by the Centre.

Centre extends lockdown till June 30

The Centre has announced that the nationwide lockdown has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases. India's total COVID-19 count stands at 182,143, of which, 86,983 have recovered and 5,164 succumbed to the virus which brings the count of active cases to 89,995, according to Health Ministry.

(Image - PTI)