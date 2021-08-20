Apni Party Condemns Ghulam Lone's Killing, Calls Attacks Attempt To 'disrupt' J&K's Peace

Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone was assassinated by terrorists at his residence in Devsar-Kulgam on Thursday. The president of the Apni Party, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, expressed his grief over the merciless killing of the leader. He said in a statement that the news was extremely unfortunate and such attacks were carried out to disrupt the ongoing peace process in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, "These reprehensible acts of violence are going to yield nothing but they only add to the sufferings of the people. Nothing can justify the cold-blooded innocent killing of a political worker who was just trying to resolve the pressing issues of the people of his area."

Bukhari further said that his political party has always been against any form of violence and that actions motivated by the extremist ideologies in the world only begets violence and yields nothing positive for human civilization. He said, "This is a moment of utter grief and gloom for Apni Party wherein we have lost a valuable member to this insane cycle of violence. We pray for eternal peace to the deceased and endurance to the family to bear this huge and irreparable loss." Furthermore, the Party's senior leadership has expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. The Party leadership also urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to take a review of the security situation and implement all necessary measures to prevent such attacks on the political affiliates.

How was Lone assassinated?

Terrorists killed Jammu and Kashmir political leader Ghulam Hassan Lone at his residence on Thursday at Devsar in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. The killers fired at the Apni Party leader and were immediately rushed to the hospital. However, the doctors have confirmed that Lone was brought dead to the hospital. A case has been registered, a police officer confirmed to local media. Lone had recently joined Apni Party four months ago after he resigned from Mehbooba Mufti’s party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Two days ago, a similar incident occurred when the terrorists targeted a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in the Valley. Javeed Ahmad Dar, BJP’s constituency president of Homshalibugh, was attacked in Kulgam.

(With ANI inputs)