Apollo Hospitals Chairman Receives COVID-19 Vaccine; Asks Everyone To Take It Without Fear

Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Dr Prathap Reddy recommended everyone to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic by receiving the vaccine shots without fear. Dr Reddy participated in the nationwide inoculation drive after taking his first jab along with 3 crore health workers across the country.

"We are proud that the vaccines were Made in India. I am happy to be vaccinated and recommend everyone to take the vaccines. The government has made extensive preparations for everyone to receive it. Apollo is also prepared. We are ready to give as many shots as required, every day, whenever the government gives consent to us," the 88-year-old cardiologist said.

Dr Reddy also said there should be no hesitation while taking the vaccine as it has been approved by Indian scientists. He said the country should be given credibility for manufacturing indigenous vaccines and citizens should receive it with pride.

"The vaccines have been cleared and certified by the scientists. It is totally safe. People should not hesitate before taking shots. I did not even ask which of the two vaccines are being administered to me. I thanked God and received it," he told Republic TV.

The mega vaccination drive aimed at inoculating 3 crore health workers of the country was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. A sanitation worker from Delhi became the first person to receive the shot against COVID-19. The two vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield have been manufactured in India - one developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, the other by Bharat Biotech with the country's top clinical research body.

Meanwhile, India's Coronavirus has caseload increased to 1,05,42,841 with 15,158 new positive cases and 175 reported on Friday. Presently, the total number of active cases stand at 2,11,033 with 1,01,79715 discharges and 1,52,093 deaths.

