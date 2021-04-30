Apollo Hospital's VC On COVID Vaccine Drive: 'We Have The First Slot Stocked & Ready'

As India rolls out its vaccination drive for 18-44 year olds from May 1, Executive Vice Chairperson Apollo Hospital Shobana Kamineni on Friday, briefed about how her group will begin vaccinating those eligible from tomorrow itself. She stated that the charge for a Covaxin shot will be Rs 1250 while for a Covishield shot will be Rs 800 at Apollo Hospitals' vaccination centres. Apollo Hospitals Group has issued a statement that it would begin vaccinating persons aged between 18 and 44 from May 1 onwards.

"We have been behind the vaccine manufacturer for 8-9 months to provide us vaccines as it opens to the private market. We are the biggest vaccinator administering 500,000 doses, which is a drop in India's vaccine needs. You have to register on Co-WIN, can't just walk in. It won't be as first as furious as we need, but hopefully, we will ramp up smoothly," she said while speaking to Republic TV.

Talking about vaccination, she added, "Our vaccinators will be working through the weekend as some centres have demanded 50,000 doses. It will be a very busy weekend. We have received some doses for the second dose for those above 45 years. We have both vaccines - Covishield & Covaxin."

"Hope we can have mass vaccination centres like those in the West. Anyone who wants a Covaxin will cost Rs 1200 with additional Rs 50 GST charges. Meanwhile, for a Covishield jab it will cost Rs 600 plus an additional Rs 200 charge. We want to keep the cost for prevention cheaper than the treatment. People coming in had said we don't mind paying more to get vaccinated. The issue is to vaccinate 500 million people as fast as possible," she said.

Apollo Hospitals to begin vaccination

The group's presence includes 12,000 beds across 72 hospitals, more than 3800 pharmacies, over 90 primary care clinics and 650 diagnostic centres, 148 plus telemedicine centres, over 15 medical education centres etc. Citing the criticality of inoculating people to mitigate the impact of the second novel coronavirus wave, Apollo Hospitals procured COVID-19 vaccines directly from the manufacturers. While the Centre's procurement price for both COVISHIELD and COVAXIN remains at Rs.150 per dose, the corresponding price for the private hospitals was pegged at Rs.600 and Rs.1200 respectively.

India's vaccine shortage crisis

On April 19, the Centre relaxed the age bar for vaccination from May 1 onwards and mentioned that vaccine manufacturers can supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market. The private hospitals shall have to procure their supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines exclusively from this quota. Vaccination shall continue at Centre's vaccination centres for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 45 years, free of cost. Both Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) have offered vaccines at RS 150/dose to Centre, but at Rs 300 and Rs 400 respectively to state governments. Soon enough, most state governments placed lakhs of orders with the two vaccine manufacturers, but are yet to receive their orders. States like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Jammu-Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Delhi have postponed their vaccination drive by two weeks atleast due to a shortage of vaccine doses.

