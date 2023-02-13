'Apologies Or Else Lose LS Seat': BJP MP To Rahul Gandhi Over Allegation Against PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday said that if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi failed to submit proof of the allegations that the latter made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech in the Lower House by February 15, then the Wayanad MP will be left with only two options-- "either apologise or lose his Lok Sabha seat".

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, "Parliament has given freedom of speech to MPs. The constitution has provided this under article 105. But along with that, it allowed the Parliament to make rules so that nobody can tarnish anyone’s image."

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's Feb 7 speech in Lok Sabha, Dubey said, "What Rahul Gandhi said was nonsense. Regarding freedom (of speech in Parliament), it is said that you can raise issues only if you have proof. Also if one MP tries to speak about another MP, there are rules for it. The MP has to give notice and if the Speaker is satisfied that the allegations are true, then the Speaker allows the MP to speak."

"He (Narendra Modi) is the country's Prime Minister and also the Lok Sabha's MP. But without giving notice, he (Rahul Gandhi) spoke nonsense in the parliament... Whatever allegations he has put out, where are the proofs? We asked him to submit the proof to the Speaker," the BJP leader said.

Without giving any notice to speaker,you can’t raise such allegations against our PM. In notice,we have asked Rahul Gandhi to show proof to speaker by 15th Feb that can prove his claims or must apologise in Parliament or else he will lose his seat Lok Sabha:BJP MP Nishikant Dubey pic.twitter.com/tFggPyuBNP — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

Adding further he said, "The privilege committee is satisfied with the points that I have raised and that’s why they have asked reply from Rahul Gandhi. If he gives a reply by Feb 15, it's fine. If he fails to submit proof, he must apologise or he will lose his seat in Lok Sabha."

Notably, the Wayanad MP on February 7 led the Opposition's attack in Lok Sabha against PM Modi over the Hindenburg report, claiming that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot eventually. Gandhi's remarks drew a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to level "wild allegations" and to furnish proof of his claims.