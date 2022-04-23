App-based auto-rickshaw driver booked for allegedly abusing woman

Gurugram, Apr 23 (PTI) Gurugram police nabbed an auto-rickshaw driver attached to an e-aggregator for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger and abusing her for not cancelling the ride, officials said on Saturday.

The 35-year-old complainant, a private company executive, alleged that though she took up the matter with the aggregator, it marked the issue as "resolved" without any follow-up.

Officials said they let the driver off on police bail after he joined the investigation.

In her complaint with the police, the woman said she had booked the auto-rickshaw on April 18.

"I booked an auto via Ola app from Sikenderpur metro station to my office, located on Gurugram- Faridabad road, DLF Phase-1. The auto driver Nitesh Kumar asked me for more money… or told me to cancel the ride," she said, adding that she would have had to shell out more money if she cancelled the ride from her end.

"I asked the driver to cancel the ride because he was not ready to go the destination. He unnecessarily started abusing and threatened me... He then came to the pickup spot...from there he was calling me continuously… due to fear I could not go near the Ola auto driver as I was trying to call the police," the woman’s complaint on Friday read.

She said three policemen arrived at the spot and she shared the audio clip of the phone conversation between her and Kumar with them.

The police tried speaking to him over the phone but he did not pick their calls, she said.

"I also tried to contact Ola support but they stated the issue is resolved but no details have been shared with me .They did not even call me back or take my call complaint verbally on call," she added.

Kumar was booked under Section 509 (b) (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase-1 police station and later arrested.

"We let him off on police bail after he joined the investigation. Further probe is on and action will be taken as per the law," inspector Naresh K, SHO of the police station, said.

A query sent to Ola did not elicit an immediate reply. PTI CORR CJ CJ