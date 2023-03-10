Apple To Make IPhones In Karnataka Soon, Says JP Nadda In Bengaluru Rally

Apple will start making iPhones in Karnataka soon, BJP national president JP Nadda announced in Bengaluru Thursday and said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has spoken to Foxconn in this regard. "Karnataka is at the number one position in the field of innovation and it is one of the best-performing states in the startup ranking," Nadda said, adding Bengaluru is known for talent, technology and innovation.

Karnataka to go for polls around May

JP Nadda was addressing a public meeting in Bengaluru as Karnataka is heading for the state assembly polls around the month of May this year.

Soon, Apple iPhones will be manufactured in Karnataka. CM Bommao has spoken to the Foxconn company on this: BJP President JP Nadda in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/B1uAb5bnnS — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2023

Earlier, the Karnataka government and Taiwanese firm Foxconn inked a deal wherein it was formulated that the Apple iPhones would be built in the state of Karnataka. According to the deal, the manufacturing of the iPhones will be done at a 300-acre factory in the state's capital Bengaluru. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had also tweeted about the latest agreement with Foxconn chairman Young Liu.

As per reports, the Foxconn plant will be established in the area located near to the Bengaluru Airport. The CM claimed that the new plant in Bengaluru is expected to create around one lakh jobs and a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka.

At the moment, the Indian plants of Apple suppliers, which include Foxconn and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu, and Wistron in Karnataka, manufacture the standard iPhone models.

Earlier, Minister of State Electronics & Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said, "The recent announcement of a 300-acre Apple-Foxconn plant in Karnataka reflects the state's significant progress in electronics manufacturing, and will catalyse the entire electronics and deep-tech ecosystem."