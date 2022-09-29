With the appointment of Lt Gen (retd) Anil Chauhan as the Chief of Defence Staff, the honour comes for the second time in a row to someone from Uttarakhand.

Lt Gen Chauhan who succeeds the country's first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat is from Uttarakhand's Pauri district.

Gen Rawat who was killed along with his wife in a tragic helicopter crash in December last year was also from the same district.

Congratulating Lt Gen Chauhan on his appointment as the country's second CDS, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh remembered how he had dealt with several operational challenges and taken part in anti-terrorist operations along with him during his army days.

Describing him as a highly efficient officer, Lt Gen Singh hoped that with his level of efficiency, experience and strategic foresight Lt Gen Chauhan will successfully handles his new responsibilities as the CDS.

When Singh was posted as the corps commander of the Indian Army in Kashmir, Lt Gen Chauhan was serving as the GOC in Baramulla.

The Governor also shared a throwback picture of those days with the media in which they are seen walking together in uniform.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also congratulated Lt Gen Chauhan on his appointment as the CDS saying it was a moment of pride for the whole of Uttarakhand.

"We are confident that under your efficient leadership the Indian Army will set new records in matters of national security as it has always done," Dhami said.